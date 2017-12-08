Florentino Perez Tells Neymar That Joining Real Madrid Will Improve His Ballon d'Or Chances

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has called for Neymar to sign for the Spanish giants, claiming it will enhance his chances of winning his first Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona man has had a fairly mixed response over his move to the French capital, despite his solid goalscoring record for Unai Emery's side.

FREDERICK FLORIN/GettyImages

With 12 goals in nine games, he has started to pay back his record €222m transfer fee, including helping his side net the most goals (25) in Champions League group stage history.





However, despite his positive individual appearances, the Brazilian only finished third in proceedings as he remains in Lionel Messi's shadow.

Florentino Perez has some advice for Neymar if he's serious about winning a Ballon d'Or.



Full story: https://t.co/sXxs0g1JIn pic.twitter.com/AxgJ5oiT4I — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 8, 2017

Neymar's quality is obviously evident and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has opened the door for him to make a switch to his former rivals, knowing that the Brazilian is aiming to win the Ballon d'Or in the coming years.





Speaking to Marca, Perez said: "Being in Madrid would make it easier to win the Ballon d'Or. Madrid is a club that gives a big player everything they need to do so. Everyone knows I wanted to sign him."

FREDERICK FLORIN/GettyImages

Perez later went on to heap more praise on Cristiano Ronaldo, providing him with the huge honour of being compared with Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano.

"I think that Cristiano Ronaldo is the heir to Alfredo Di Stefano, it's an honour to count on a player as good as him," he said.

"He lives for football, he wants to be the best of all time and he does it not only with his talent but with his work, he's a role model."