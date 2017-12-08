Gary Lineker Insists Liverpool Must Sign a Defender in January to Achieve Success This Season

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Former England international and TV pundit Gary Lineker has stated he believes Liverpool must make additions to their defensive line in January if they are to stand any chance of success this term. 

The Reds' attack has been marked as one of the most dangerous in the country, netting 33 goals across their 15 games in the Premier League this season, in addition to their 23 in six in the Champions League. 

However, it is defensively where Jurgen Klopp's men's problems lie, with the north-west giants conceding the joint most out of the top seven in the English top flight, alongside Arsenal with 16. 

Liverpool had attempted to shore up their defence over the summer, with Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk at the top of the 50-year-old German manager's priority list. 

However, following an illegal approach, they were unable to coax the Netherlands international to join Anfield and have found themselves short on occasions since, with their 5-0 thumping at Manchester City, 4-1 humbling at Tottenham Hotspur and surrender of a three-goal lead in Seville in the Champions League rather large blotches on this campaign's record. 

But as the Reds head towards the upcoming festive fixture pile-up they are also edging closer to the January transfer window, a spell where Lineker believes Klopp must be active and finally add some solidity to his defence. 

"They have a good squad", the 57-year-old told BT Sport following their 7-0 rout over CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, as quoted by Sport Review

"He’s got to go for [it in] January. That’s they key until the end of the season.

“They can’t afford to be weak back there when they’re playing lots of big teams in the competition [the Champions League].”

Liverpool now focus their attention back to the Premier League after confirming top-spot qualification from Group E in midweek, where they face closest rivals Everton at Anfield on Sunday in the first of three Merseyside derbies this season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters