Juventus host to Inter Milan on Saturday at Juventus Stadium in Turin in a Serie A match.

Juventus defeated Napoli 1–0 last week and currently sit in third place on the Serie A table with 37 points. Juventus have just one loss on the season and have won three straight matches, including a Champions League group stage match last week.

Inter Milan enter Saturday in first place on the table with 39 points. Inter Milan has not lost a Serie A matchup and is coming off a 5–0 victory over Chievo.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.