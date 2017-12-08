How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Juventus: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Juventus on Dec. 9.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 08, 2017

Juventus host to Inter Milan on Saturday at Juventus Stadium in Turin in a Serie A match.

Juventus defeated Napoli 1–0 last week and currently sit in third place on the Serie A table with 37 points. Juventus have just one loss on the season and have won three straight matches, including a Champions League group stage match last week.

Inter Milan enter Saturday in first place on the table with 39 points. Inter Milan has not lost a Serie A matchup and is coming off a 5–0 victory over Chievo. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Dec. 9, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

