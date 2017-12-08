Jurgen Klopp Shrugs Off Philippe Coutinho Exit Rumours as Talk Builds Ahead of Transfer Window

Jurge Klopp was in no mood to answer questions regarding Philippe Coutinho, and a supposed move to Barcelona in the January transfer window, during his Friday presser.

The Brazilian was keen for a Camp Nou transfer during the summer, with the Catalan side making advances in the wake of Neymar's departure. Yet Liverpool managed to hold on to their prized possession, despite several hefty bids.

For @LFC 🔴 this season:



🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah:

⚽️ 18 Goals

🎯 4 Assists



🇧🇷 Roberto Firmino:

⚽️ 12 Goals

🎯 6 Assists



🇧🇷 Philippe Coutinho:

⚽️ 9 Goals

🎯 6 Assists



🇸🇳 Sadio Mane:

⚽️ 7 Goals

🎯 4 Assists



Unstoppable 😳🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/hUgV9N24B1 — SPORF (@Sporf) December 6, 2017

Barca are expected to return in January, however. And certain sources have reported that the move is already a foregone conclusion. Klopp, though, insists he's received no communication of the sort.

"I have no reason to think about it," the German told reporters on Friday. "Just because you ask, it doesn't change my situation.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"We never spoke about transfers in this moment. Whatever I could say would obviously not stop your questions. So I just thought: 'Don't answer it.' There's really nothing to say at this moment. Nobody came to me and said: 'Phil will be away in January.' I'm completely fine with the situation how it is.

"We had this big story in the summer and I have no desire to have it again before the end of January. We have about 20 games in this period. After January 31, we can shake hands and say: 'What a wonderful time we had together.' The journalists and me, not Phil and me!"

The Reds, meanwhile, will be hosting rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. And with Coutinho currently bang in form, another scintillating performance could be on the horizon.