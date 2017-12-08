Liverpool Striker Danny Ings Targeted by Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion

Liverpool striker Danny Ings is looking to secure a loan move away from Liverpool in January with both Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion interested.

The Northern Echo report that, since Newcastle appear unlikely to be taken over before January, Rafa Benitez will have to sign cheaper targets. Consequently, the Magpies boss is thought to be keen on securing a loan deal for the former Burnley striker.



A striker is understood to be one of Benitez's key targets this window with Joselu, Dwight Gayle and Aleksandar Mitrovic all failing to make an impact so far this season.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

However, the Tyneside club face competition for Ings from former manager Alan Pardew. Pardew has reportedly told West Brom officials that he would like to make the 25-year-old one of his main targets. The former Crystal Palace manager has been a long term admirer of Ings and tried to sign him in 2014.

After suffering two serious knee injuries since moving to Anfield, Jurgen Klopp is hoping that a loan move will help Ings to continue his return to competitive first team football. Ings has only featured once this season, in a League Cup defeat to Leicester, and has made just twelve appearances since joining in 2015.

Liverpool face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday and they will be hoping to build on their recent 7-0 victory against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League. Liverpool finished top of their group and now progress to the knock out stages of the group competition.