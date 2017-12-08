Martin Keown Insists Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil Will Not Be Sold in January

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown has stated that he does not believe Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will be sold in January.

The pair's contracts expire at the end of the season and it had been reported, by the Daily Express, that Arsene Wenger may be looking to sell the players in January, rather than losing them for nothing in the summer.

However, Keown claimed that Wenger's key concern is what is best for the club and ensuring that he has the best players at his disposal.

"I believe that they believe in the football club. They have to do well between now and the end of the season and then go with everyone’s blessing.

"Wenger wants them at the club. He wants the best players, that’s all he’s ever interested in - he is not interested in getting any money in for them.The north London side beat BATE Borisov 6-0 on Thursday in an impressive performance which saw them qualify for the knockout round. The Arsenal manager may take note of what Manchester United did last season and see the Europa League as a viable option to qualify for the Champions League this year.

Arsenal currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, one point behind fourth placed Liverpool, and face Southampton in the early kick off on Sunday. Fans will be hoping that Arsenal bounce back from their unfortunate defeat to Manchester United.