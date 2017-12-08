Michael Owen Tips Arsenal to Edge Entertaining Weekend Contest With Southampton

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to come out on top this weekend in an 'open' game with Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday.

The Gunners produced a sublime brand of attacking football last weekend against Man Utd, only for defensive frailties to cost them dear in a 3-1 home defeat.

Former Liverpool striker Owen believes Arsene Wenger's side can follow up on the positives from that performance, and fancies the points to head back to north London. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said, "The Gunners played some terrific football against Manchester United last week and they are unlikely to come against a keeper as inspired as David De Gea was on Sunday.

"The Saints are in decent form themselves but I fancy Arsenal in what promises to be an open entertaining contest."

Defeat last week has left Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League table, with that loss their fourth league defeat of the season. 

A 6-0 mauling of BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday will raise spirits heading into a fixture that the Gunners enjoyed success in last season, with back-to-back victories at St Mary's in both the Premier League and FA Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters