Michael Owen Tips Arsenal to Edge Entertaining Weekend Contest With Southampton

Michael Owen is tipping Arsenal to come out on top this weekend in an 'open' game with Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday.

The Gunners produced a sublime brand of attacking football last weekend against Man Utd, only for defensive frailties to cost them dear in a 3-1 home defeat.

Former Liverpool striker Owen believes Arsene Wenger's side can follow up on the positives from that performance, and fancies the points to head back to north London.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking to BetVictor, Owen said, "The Gunners played some terrific football against Manchester United last week and they are unlikely to come against a keeper as inspired as David De Gea was on Sunday.

"The Saints are in decent form themselves but I fancy Arsenal in what promises to be an open entertaining contest."

Defeat last week has left Arsenal in fifth place in the Premier League table, with that loss their fourth league defeat of the season.

A 6-0 mauling of BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday will raise spirits heading into a fixture that the Gunners enjoyed success in last season, with back-to-back victories at St Mary's in both the Premier League and FA Cup.