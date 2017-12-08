Newcastle United vs Leicester Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Key Battle and More

Following back-to-back home wins, Leicester go searching for their first away win under Claude Puel when they travel to Newcastle on Saturday evening. Rafa Benitez's men have lost five of their last six Premier League and slipping down the table at an alarming rate.

Here is all you need to know about the clash at St James' Park.

Classic Encounter

Leicester's last visit to St James' Park was in November 2015 and it brought a moment of Premier League history.

Jamie Vardy scored for the 10th successive match equalling Ruud van Nistelrooy's record set in 2003. That gave the Foxes the lead with second half goals from Leonardo Ulloa and Shinji Okazaki sending Leicester top of the league outright for the first time in their historic title winning season.





Newcastle fell to 17th in the table and failed to register a shot on target.

Recent Form

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Since beating Crystal Palace on 21st October, Newcastle have picked just one point out of a possible 18. They were beaten 3-1 by Chelsea last time out and have failed to score in their last two home games. Bournemouth and Watford have both won at St James' Park recently as Rafa Bentiez's side dropped to 15th.

Leicester have back-to-back wins under Claude Puel having beaten Tottenham and Burnley at the King Power Stadium in the last week. The Foxes have drawn both matches away from home since the Frenchman took over. They drew 2-2 against Stoke and 1-1 against West Ham.

Key Battle





DeAndre Yedlin vs Demarai Gray

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Demarai Gray is in fine form having been given a chance in the first team since Claude Puel arrived at the club. The England U21 international scored in Saturday's win over Burnley and has impressed in other fixtures.





DeAndre Yedlin is likely to return to Newcastle's starting line-up having missed the last two games and he will be faced with the task of stopping Gray.

Prediction

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Rafa Benitez will target this match as a chance to get Newcastle's form back on track.

Leicester have struggled away from home in the last two campaigns and could be vulnerable. However, Claude Puel has made them difficult to beat and another away draw could be on the cards for the Foxes.

Prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Leicester