Manchester City's David Silva Fit to Face Man United in Derby

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Despite some earlier uncertainty, David Silva is 'going to play' in the Manchester derby, according to Pep Guardiola. 

During his press conference this afternoon, Guardiola has confirmed that influential Spaniard will feature against Manchester United this weekend. 

The former Barcelona manager took Silva out of his squad who lost to Shakhtar in midweek, and failed to give detailed information on what was wrong with the playmaker, suggesting only that he 'felt something.' 

His omission from the Champions League squad cast doubt on whether he would feature in the top of the table clash this Sunday, but Pep has admitted that his key man in the middle of the park will play at Old Trafford. 

Speaking at his presser, Pep also focused on the progress of Raheem Sterling and his excitement of working out how to beat United in their own back yard. 

"At 23 years old, always you can do better. You have a lot of distance to achieve your best level. Sterling has a lot of things to improve and that's why he will have a long career. 

"Winning, drawing or losing we are not going to win or lose the title. It's an important game because you can win points but it's not the same for them. All we are thinking is how to play well and win the game.

"Going to Old Trafford is a pleasure. That's why we are here. I will enjoy it, definitely. I am looking forward to arriving and playing. I love to be there, working out what we can do to beat them. After we will shake hands.

"David Silva is going to play." 

