PHOTO: CR7 Presented With a Typical 'Ronaldo' Gift for New Baby After Ballon d'Or Win

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has headed home with his fifth Ballon d'Or trophy, having been named the world's best by France football in a ceremony at the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Thursday evening.

The Real Madrid superstar is now tied with Lionel Messi as the most decorated player - in terms of Golden Ball wins, at least - to ever grace the world game. And on Thursday night, after the Real Madrid man took to the stage to pick up his award, he was also handed another prize.

Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina have recently welcomed a newborn to the world - Alana Martina. And it looks as though she's got something to wear that'll make her dad really proud (of himself, probably) - a layette with all five of Ronnie's Ballons d'Or on the front. Fitting, really.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, thanked his Madrid teammates for helping him capture the prestigious individual award.

"This is something I look forward to every year," he said after his remarkable achievement was announced.

"Thanks to my Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level."

