PSG 'Ready to Sack' Boss Unai Emery as Club Eye Former Barcelona Coach Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain are set to dismiss manager Unai Emery at the end of the season and target former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, according to L'Equipe.

Emery, who moved to the Parc Des Princes from Sevilla in 2016, is also rumoured to have fallen out with captain Thiago Silva in the wake of their 3-1 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek.

GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/GettyImages

The Brazilian was taken off injured during the game, with Emery said to be furious that he was not aware of the severity of Silva's injury quickly enough, and that is was poorly managed by his skipper.

Emery's future is now in question after the defeat in midweek is said to have infuriated president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. That loss comes hot of the heels of an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to Ligue 1 new boys Strasbourg last weekend.

Despite his side forging nine points clear of second placed Lyon in the Ligue 1 standings, Emery has also previously been forced to deny a rift with his Brazilian superstar Neymar in recent weeks.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Now, following defeat to Bayern, it is understood that the clubs hierarchy are concerned that Emery will be unable to deliver the dominant performances they have come to expect on the European stage.





The PSG board are believed to have drawn up a short list that includes Jose Mourinho and Diego Simeone, though it is former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique who would appear to be in the position of strength.



David Ramos/GettyImages

The 47-year old left the Nou Camp at the end of last season, and was responsible for masterminding one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history last season - coincidentally against PSG.