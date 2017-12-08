Real Plotting Audacious Swoop for Atletico Keeper Oblak as Search for New Shot Stopper Goes On

Real Madrid could make an audacious swoop for Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak if their interest in two Premier League shot stoppers fall through.

Los Blancos would cause a massive furore in Spain's capital if they attempted to prise Oblak away from their bitter city rivals, but that's exactly what they plan to achieve if a report from Don Balon can be believed.

The article claims that Real will try and lure the Slovakia international from Wanda Metropolitano to Santiago Bernabeu if they fail in their attempts to land either David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois.

The Manchester United and Chelsea goalkeepers have continuously been linked with moves to the reigning La Liga champions, but neither has yet been the subject of an official offer in the past two seasons.

Athletic Bilbao's young shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga is another possible option that Real could pursue, but a move for Atletico's number one would create massive consternation between Madrid's two clubs if the former decided to act.

Atletico failed to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League earlier in the week and, coupled with financial pressures on Los Rojiblancos following their massive new stadium build, could be forced to sell a couple of key stars to balance the books.

Star striker Antoine Griezmann is still being touted as a potential departure despite admitting he wishes to stay, and Oblak is now the latest to be heading to the exit door if Atletico need to sell to prevent themselves falling into apparent financial ruin.

Oblak has become an integral member of Atletico's starting lineup, with 75 clean sheets accrued from just 133 first-team appearances for Diego Simeone's men.

The 24-year-old would replace current Real keeper Keylor Navas if he were to join, but manager Zinedine Zidane and Navas himself have spoken of their desires to keep hold of - and stay - with the Champions League holders for a while longer yet.

