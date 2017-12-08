Roy Hodgson Rubbishes Rumours Linking Crystal Palace With January Loan Move for Liverpool Forward

Roy Hodgson has rubbished rumours that Crystal Palace are in talks to bring Danny Ings to Selhurst Park in January, despite the forward failing to get into Liverpool's first team since recovering from a knee injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Hodgson insisted that he has had no conversations about a possible move for the injury-prone Reds hitman, although he admitted to being a fan of the forward.

"We haven’t talked about Danny Ings coming here on loan with anybody, I don’t quite understand how stories appear without checking it out first. It’s not coming from me. I like Danny Ings of course, but I like lots of players" the 70-year-old said.

"We have absolutely no idea about his situation, I don't know how well he has recovered from his injury. I don't know what Liverpool’s situation regarding him is," Hodgson said, adding "there would be an awful lot of questions to answer before that happens.

"At the moment we are nowhere near that level of discussion with either Danny Ings or anybody else."

This news will please West Ham United, Stoke City and Newcastle United who are still rumoured to be interested in taking Ings on loan. The England international has suffered a series of injuries which has limited him to twelve appearances since moving to Anfield.

Crystal Palace face Bournemouth at home on Saturday and will be hoping to extend their four game unbeaten run. Palace are still in the bottom three but can reduce the gap to only goal difference with victory against the Cherries.