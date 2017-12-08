Roy Hodgson Rubbishes Rumours Linking Crystal Palace With January Loan Move for Liverpool Forward

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Roy Hodgson has rubbished rumours that Crystal Palace are in talks to bring Danny Ings to Selhurst Park in January, despite the forward failing to get into Liverpool's first team since recovering from a knee injury. 

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Hodgson insisted that he has had no conversations about a possible move for the injury-prone Reds hitman, although he admitted to being a fan of the forward. 

"We haven’t talked about Danny Ings coming here on loan with anybody, I don’t quite understand how stories appear without checking it out first. It’s not coming from me. I like Danny Ings of course, but I like lots of players" the 70-year-old said.

"We have absolutely no idea about his situation, I don't know how well he has recovered from his injury. I don't know what Liverpool’s situation regarding him is," Hodgson said, adding "there would be an awful lot of questions to answer before that happens.

"At the moment we are nowhere near that level of discussion with either Danny Ings or anybody else."

This news will please West Ham United, Stoke City and Newcastle United who are still rumoured to be interested in taking Ings on loan. The England international has suffered a series of injuries which has limited him to twelve appearances since moving to Anfield.

Crystal Palace face Bournemouth at home on Saturday and will be hoping to extend their four game unbeaten run. Palace are still in the bottom three but can reduce the gap to only goal difference with victory against the Cherries.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters