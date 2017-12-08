Sam Allardyce Calls for Calm Everton Heads Ahead of 229th Merseyside Derby

Sam Allardyce has admitted that he is relishing pitting his wits against Everton's arch rivals Liverpool in the 229th Merseyside derby at Anfield.

The man dubbed 'Big Sam' spoke to the press ahead of the crunch clash as he prepares for his first taste of a derby on the banks of the Mersey.

Allardyce opined that his experience of managing in derbies before would stand him in good stead for the trip across Stanley Park, but revealed that it would be a huge task to end Everton's 18-year wait for an away win over the Reds.

He said: "I’ve been involved in many derbies in my managerial career. This is two clubs clashing together with great history, and is unique to the city, unique in derby terms.

"It’s about handling the pressure and atmosphere, and handling a team in the best form since Jurgen Klopp arrived. There’s no doubt we have to master that front line before we can think about getting in the right areas.

"It’s about not wasting the possession we get, and not letting the occasion overawe us. We need to get the job tactically right. When we get that possession, we know we won’t have as much as Liverpool, but how well will we maximise it and use it in the right manner.

Jordan Pickford prepares for the Merseyside derby this weekend pic.twitter.com/6BTZSvPjcU — FourFourTwo ⚽️ (@FourFourTwo) December 6, 2017

"If we get a chance, when we get a chance, we need to score. We need to be very clinical in our finishing and hopefully it gives us a good performance and result."

Allardyce, who will welcome his first-team stars back into the fold after resting them for Thursday's Europa League triumph over Apollon Limassol, also gave a brief insight into how he may look to "frustrate" the free scoring Reds on their home turf.

He added: "Out of possession, how do we frustrate them? How do we keep the Liverpool fans quiet?

SA on last night: "Massively (impressed). We out-played the opposition for virtually the entire 90 minutes. That mixture blended exceptionally well." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) December 8, 2017

"A lot of information for me to put together to deliver a package to cause them as many problems as possible.

"If they have a high press, then why would we try to play out of the back? You’ll find out on Sunday.

"Playing the right way against Liverpool is what we have to do, it’s what we did at Palace, we played our tactics and they were better than theirs. But their natural talent and flair is a concern to us."