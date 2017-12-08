Spanish Football Expert Insists Real Madrid Aren't Looking to Sign Mohamed Salah From Liverpool

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has said that Liverpool hotshot Mohamed Salah isn't on Real Madrid's radar at the moment.

The former Chelsea star has been a revelation at Anfield since returning to the Premier League this season. And many, including his national coach Hector Cuper, believe that he could head to Madrid soon.

"I have received information revealing Madrid's interest in Salah, but there is no rush to things,” Cuper said recently.

Balague, however, disagrees with the notion and has said that Real's priorities are bringing in a new keeper and another striker.

“At this moment in time I understand Salah is not on Real Madrid’s radar,” he said to Sky Sports. “They are looking to bring in goalkeeper Kepa (Arrizabalaga) and a striker once Bale’s future is decided.

“Those two situations need to be sorted before we know exactly what Real Madrid are doing.”

Salah has already scored 19 times for Liverpool this season, and it's amazing how he could not show such form at Chelsea.

Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Danny Murphy reckons that the Egyptian simply did not get a chance to prove his worth at Stamford Bridge.

“I'd seen him play a few times before he went to Chelsea and liked him a lot,” he told the Daily Star (H/T Express). “Not only his pace, but his close control and awareness. I didn't know he had this many goals in him or was as comfortable in front of goal.





"He then never got a chance at Chelsea. People say he went there and failed, but you don't fail if you don't play and the reason he didn't play was Willian and [Eden] Hazard.

"It's the same with [Kevin] De Bruyne. Was he ever going to play instead of [Frank] Lampard? No. Sometimes it takes you going away, playing somewhere else and getting the confidence up even more.”