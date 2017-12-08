Stoke Manager Mark Hughes Reveals Absences Ahead of Weekend Game Against Spurs

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Stoke City's Jese Rodriguez and Bruno Martins Indi will miss out on visit to Wembley Stadium as the Potters face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes revealed that the duo will not be available for selection for their trip to north London to face an out of form Spurs side.

Hughes confirmed that Dutch defender Martins Indi would be unavailable after sustaining an injury in their 2-1 victory over Swansea City, following a collision with Wilfred Bony.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hughes spoke more on the injury and subsequent scans, saying: "Bruno, as we feared unfortunately, is likely to be out for quite some time. He has really damaged the groin area, and to be fair we sensed that on the day because he was in a significant amount of pain. He has started his treatment already, but it will be a long process."

It is speculated that the injury to Martins Indi will keep the Dutchman out of action for up to eight weeks, making him likely to miss 12 games around the congested festive period.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain loanee, Jese Rodriguez will also be a notable absentee from the Stoke squad on the weekend, as the Spaniard has travelled home to Gran Canaria.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The 24-year-old forward has taken leave from the Stoke squad to be with his newborn son Nyam, who is fighting for his life after being born prematurely.


Speaking to the press on the matter, Mark Hughes said: "Unfortunately he's not available this weekend because he's had to go back, which is a real worry for him and everybody concerned. We send him and his family our best wishes.


"My intention with the games we have coming up was to involve him more along with other players to share the burden with the players who have been playing more regularly.

"Obviously at the moment we're not quite sure when Jese will be back. But he's still very much in my thoughts, as are the likes of Saido Berahino and Charlie Adam."

