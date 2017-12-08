Tom Cairney Commits Future to Fulham But Admits to Being Flattered by Newcastle Interest

Midfielder Tom Cairney has committed his future to Fulham, but has admitted that he appreciates the continued interest from Newcastle United.

After sealing promotion, Newcastle tried to improve their squad and pursued Cairney throughout the summer transfer window. Such a move never materialised with Rafa Benitez believing he has not been given enough resources by the manager to build on last season's exploits.

The 26-year-old was a crucial player in Fulham's push for their own return to the top flight, but fell just short in the playoff semi-finals.

Nevertheless, Cairney signed a one-year extension ahead of this season, but such a deal only postponed the Magpies' interest. Speaking to the London Evening Standard, the Scotsman revealed his reasons for staying put and not attempting to leave.

"You can't put a price on happiness. Last season, I was extremely happy on and off the pitch, and that's when you play your best football.

"I wanted to show my happiness to the fans, let them know that I want to be here and try to Fulham forward. I love playing here. That's what I want to do."

Despite pushing for promotion in the last campaign, the Cottagers have struggled this time around. The team have been mired in inconsistency, sitting in fifteenth position, but such a subpar start to the season has not deterred Cairney.

"I feel a responsibility to Fulham. It's been great ever since I arrived. I enjoy playing football, I really enjoy playing it at the Cottage [home ground] and long may it continue."

Though having committed to Fulham, Cairney still highly appreciates the renewed interest from Newcastle and coach Rafa Benitez.

"It's a massive accolade that Rafa Benitez wants me. It's a pat on the back to myself, I guess, to know that other managers appreciate what I'm doing."

Newcastle have struggled for goals and with five losses in six, have dropped down to fifteenth in the league - the same position as Fulham.