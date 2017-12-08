Video Assistant Referees Set to Be Introduced to English Football in January FA Cup Tie

It has been announced that the first English experiment with Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will take place in the FA Cup Third Round tie between Brighton and Crystal Palace (January 8).

It will be the first time that the technology is used in competitive English football after years of contentious debate about whether it would hinder the entertainment of our beautiful game.

According to The Times, referee chiefs were originally planning to use the televised Merseyside derby but decided against it due to the spotlight already on the match.

#BHAFC's @EmiratesFACup third round tie against @CPFC will be the first-ever UK competitive fixture to feature a Video Assistant Referee.



— BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) December 7, 2017

The news comes as the televised fixtures are revealed, with the Brighton vs Palace derby shown live on BT Sport.

The first weekend of January might seem peculiar for Manchester United fans, as it will be the first time in 58 FA Cup fixtures that they will not feature on live TV - they take on Derby at home.

It is seemingly fitting that the Brighton game was chosen instead, as just a fortnight ago their manager Chris Hughton was calling for it's implementation after missing out on a penalty in their 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

VAR has been used on English turf before, being used at Wembley in last month's friendly between England and Germany.

The FA were clearly impressed by it, and look to experiment with it further as it's planned to feature at the World Cup in Russia next summer.

It is already being used to great success in the Bundesliga, Serie A and Portuguese Primeira Liga, and it's predicted that the Premier League will follow suit next season if it can prove useful in the FA Cup.