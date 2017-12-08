VIDEO: Mario Balotelli Explains What He Was Thinking as Man City Snatched the PL Title in 2012

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has told the enthralling story of Manchester City's 2012 Premier League title win, the way only he can tell it.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Italian striker, now at OGC Nice, provided the assist for Sergio Aguero's unbelievable winning goal at the very death against Queens Park Rangers in the final game of that season.

Having come on as a sub, with Roberto Mancini throwing all of his attacking options on in what many would consider a 'Hail Mary' play after going down 2-1, Balotelli made the most telling pass of the game.

But perhaps him starting on the bench was to City's benefit, as scenes erupted when Joey Barton made a right nuisance of himself before getting sent off. 

Balotelli had to be restrained by City staff after watching Barton literally assault his teammates. And if he had already been on the pitch to begin with, there would have probably been several more red cards to follow Barton's.

"I tried to go close to him, but I was on the bench. I wish I had been on the pitch," Balotelli said with an expression that could be considered a smile of sorts.

In the end, though, City won their first league title, thanks to the Italian's quick thinking and Aguero's strike. On the other end, the Manchester United squad were handed one of the biggest shocks of their lives.

