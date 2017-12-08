Wesley Sneijder Set for January Move to Los Angeles as Reports Conflict Over Club Choice

Wesley Sneijder could already be on the way out of OGC Nice after just a handful of months at the club.

The Dutchman joined le Gym in August, but has struggled to become a constant name on the team sheet, after four and a half years at Galatasaray. Sneijder has since made just five Ligue 1 appearances out of a possible sixteen with no direct goal contributions to his name.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Nice find themselves in free fall after finishing third last season, behind Paris Saint-Germain and champions Monaco.

Now, however, les Aiglons are currently thirteenth - four points above the drop - with the second worst record in goals conceded.

Having fallen out of favour in Lucien Favre's side, the Ajax youth academy graduate has been linked with moves to two American teams: LA Galaxy and LA FC.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Goal report, via voetbalnieuws, Sneijder has agreed terms with LA Galaxy - who sit rock bottom of the Western Conference - but such a rumour has been quashed by ESPN.

The former Internazionale and Real Madrid man was linked with LA Galaxy before moving to France, as well as Serie A club Sampdoria and hometown team FC Utrecht.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Dutch source AD, though, claim Sneijder is on his way to cross-town rivals Los Angeles FC, who will be partaking in the MLS for the first time in 2018. The report states no deal is done, but a two-year deal is available.

The MLS is no stranger to big, famous players, of course. American fans have been blessed with the sight of Frank Lampard, Andrea Pirlo and Steven Gerrard, so it remains to be seen if Sneijder crosses the divide.