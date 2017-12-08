West Ham vs Chelsea Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

West Ham welcome Chelsea to the London Stadium on Saturday, as David Moyes seeks his first victory since replacing Slaven Bilic as Hammers boss at the start of November.

Chelsea will be looking to maintain their recent form, and come into this fixture unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games.

Chelsea won both league encounters between the two sides last season, with Eden Hazard and the departed Diego Costa guiding the Blues to a 2-1 win in the corresponding fixture back in March.



ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Hammers will be relishing the opportunity to earn a vital three points against their London rivals, but come into the match on the back of a seven match winless run dating back to September.

Classic Encounter





There have been many cracking encounters between these two London rivals over the years, though not many better than a 4th Round FA Cup tie at Upton Park back in 2002.

The Hammers had twice taken the lead, with teenage sensation Jermain Defoe making his mark at the highest level with a brace either side of half time. The Blues hit back, first through Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and again with twenty minutes remaining, Finnish striker Mikael Forssell prodding home Albert Ferrer's low cross.



Phil Cole/GettyImages

The hosts had opportunities to snatch the tie, Don Hutchison denied by a superb reflex save from Carlo Cudicini, and Christian Dailly striking the woodwork late on as the Hammers pressed for a winner.

The game was decided in stoppage time though, iconic Blues skipper John Terry rising highest from a late corner to power past David James and send Chelsea into the next round.

Form

The hosts come into this fixture on a shocking run of form, having won only two out of their 15 Premier League games this season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

David Moyes takes charge of his fifth game since being appointed manager. He is winless so far from his four games in charge, though fans will draw positives from the fighting spirit shown in the performance against Man City last weekend.

Chelsea meanwhile are riding the crest of a wave, with Belgian superstar Eden Hazard in imperious form recently. The Blues midfielder has orchestrated clinical victories against Newcastle and West Brom in recent weeks, and won the man-of-the-match award in Tuesday's Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid.

Team News

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

West Ham will be hoping to welcome back Winston Reid and Javier Hernandez after they both missed the defeat against Man City on Sunday. Cheikhou Kouyate faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock at the weekend, but the game will come too soon for Andy Carroll.

Joe Hart is available to return in goal after he was ineligible for the visit to the Etihad, though David Moyes may opt to keep faith with Adrian after his impressive performance at the weekend.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has no fresh injury concerns, with David Luiz the only ongoing injury concern. The Brazilian defender has a knee problem and is unlikely to make the matchday squad.





Gary Cahill returned to the starting lineup in the Champions League in midweek, but is likely to be replaced by Antonio Rudiger.

Potential West Ham Lineup: Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Kouyate, Obiang, Lanzini, Antonio, Masuaku, Hernandez.

Potential Chelsea Lineup: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Moses, Kante, Drinkwater, Alonso, Fabregas, Hazard, Morata.

Prediction





The Hammers recent woes see them come into this fixture as huge underdogs, despite their encouraging performance last time out.

The hosts have conceded 32 goals so far this season, a statistic which means they have the worst defence in the Premier League.



Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Chelsea are brimming with confidence, and come into the fixture having qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League in midweek.

The visitors have kept a clean sheet in five out of their last six victories in all competitions, and will fancy their chances against a team who have yet to overturn a losing deficit since moving to the London Stadium.

With no real injury concerns, the Blues are heavy favourites to ensure David Moyes' winless start continues.

Prediction: West Ham 1-3 Chelsea