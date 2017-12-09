90min Exclusive: Chelsea Ladies Trio Outline WSL Ambitions & Excitement Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea Ladies face up against Manchester City Ladies this weekend in a top of the table clash that could open up the title race for the Blues, or help City pull away.

Both sides are putting their unbeaten record on the line this weekend, and speaking exclusively to 90min, Chelsea trio Erin Cuthbert, Hannah Blundell and Drew Spence have given their thoughts on the game ahead, the current state of WSL and the chance it gives younger players to push into international football.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Manchester side hold a two point lead at the top of the table, winning all of their games thus far. However, Chelsea are hot on their tails, with four wins and a draw seeing them placed just behind. And despite the importance of the fixture and the nerves it may bring, midfielder Spence is looking forward to the tie.

"I'm excited, it's a big one isn't it. I think you have to be [excited as opposed to being nervous] as these are the games you really play for and with only having eight or so teams in the league you can't really afford to lose these games," said Spence.

"It's a big one for us but we're all looking forward to it."

The game is expected to see a big following with both sides battling it out at the top. Man City average a crowd of 2000 and Chelsea 1000 respectively, and thanks to greater coverage, Cuthbert and Spence have praised the growth of the WSL and expect to see a good number turn out for this weekend's tie.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

"I would think so now [more engagement from public], more so because there's more TV coverage. All my friends from Scotland say I watched you on the TV earlier, it was great," said Cuthbert.

"I think after the European Championships we've seen bigger attendances and from the World Cup a few years ago we saw bigger attendances so I think the bigger the domestic countries start to do the better our leagues have started to become.

"We're now getting over 1000 coming to games so thats a positive," added Spence.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The amount of coverage given to the WSL has increased ten fold since, helped greatly by the performances of the England team during the European Championships, which saw Jodie Taylor finish as top scorer and the team reach the semi-finals.

And Blundell, who missed out on a place at the tournament but has recently been called up, is hoping to see a continuation of young English players come through the ranks in the WSL.

"I think it's good to see because it's going to help the senior team going forward.

"You want to have more players playing in the WSL because they'll get more exposure to playing against International players and hopefully that can help get more younger players into the senior team and helping them to win major competitions."

The ladies were a joy to interview and should they play with as much passion as they spoke with, they will give themselves a strong chance of coming out victorious on Sunday. Ben Haines, who will be covering the game for 90min, said: "It's so nice to chat to players who are so open, honest and giving of their time!

"The ladies were so down to earth and chat with great passion, which is really refreshing. Even as a Spurs fan, I'm genuinely buzzing to get down to Kings Meadow on Sunday to see this one!"

Watch Chelsea v Manchester City live on BT Sport 1 on Sunday 10th December from 6pm. BT Sport is where the best in sport go head to head, bringing you live coverage of the FA Women’s Super League, Continental Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions League and more. For more information, visit www.BT.com/sport