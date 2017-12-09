AC Milan vs Bologna Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso will want a better showing from his squad as they host Bologna on Sunday in Serie A.
Both sides are level on points (21) in the table, with Milan only a place higher than Bologna by a single goal. Milan dropped to eighth following their surprising 2-2 draw against Benevento last weekend, in which the Benevento goalkeeper came up for a corner and scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser.
Bologna come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Cagliari, and will feel that, with Milan's poor form, they could definitely take at least a point home on Sunday.
Classic Encounter
Goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Keisuke Honda and Gianluca Lapadula secured victory for Milan, with the victory also sealing their return to European football after missing out two campaigns ago.
Meetings between the two sides also tend to be fiery affairs, with a total of 43 yellow cards and four reds in their last six meetings.
Team News
Prediction
With both teams in need of a win, this is expected to be a hard-fought fixture, with either side potentially taking all three points with them.
The biggest factor that could decide this game is set-pieces. Bologna have a poor record with defending set-pieces, whilst they've been one of the stronger aspects of Milan's attacking presence.
Should Milan play as aggressively as their manager will want them to, it is likely that they will rack up many set-piece opportunities simply by having enough possession in the opponent's half and either being fouled or gaining corners through their pressure.
Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Bologna