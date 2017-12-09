AC Milan vs Bologna Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso will want a better showing from his squad as they host Bologna on Sunday in Serie A.

Both sides are level on points (21) in the table, with Milan only a place higher than Bologna by a single goal. Milan dropped to eighth following their surprising 2-2 draw against Benevento last weekend, in which the Benevento goalkeeper came up for a corner and scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser.

Bologna come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Cagliari, and will feel that, with Milan's poor form, they could definitely take at least a point home on Sunday.