AC Milan vs Bologna Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Predictions & More

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso will want a better showing from his squad as they host Bologna on Sunday in Serie A.

Both sides are level on points (21) in the table, with Milan only a place higher than Bologna by a single goal. Milan dropped to eighth following their surprising 2-2 draw against Benevento last weekend, in which the Benevento goalkeeper came up for a corner and scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser. 

-/GettyImages

Bologna come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Cagliari, and will feel that, with Milan's poor form, they could definitely take at least a point home on Sunday.

Classic Encounter

Milan have won four of their last six meetings with Bologna, with Milan taking a comfortable 3-0 home victory in their last Serie A meeting back in May.

Goals from Gerard Deulofeu, Keisuke Honda and Gianluca Lapadula secured victory for Milan, with the victory also sealing their return to European football after missing out two campaigns ago.

AC Milan v Bologna FC - Serie A

Meetings between the two sides also tend to be fiery affairs, with a total of 43 yellow cards and four reds in their last six meetings.

Team News

Milan suffer the loss of Alessio Romanogli who misses the game with suspension following a second yellow card against Benevento, 

Bologna remain without Frederico Di Francesco and Giancarlo Gonzalez due to injury, whilst former AC Milan midfielder Andrea Poli is suspended due to his yellow card accumulation.
Possible AC Milan Lineup: Donnarumma; Bonucci, Musacchio,Zapata; Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Silva; Kalinic

Possible Bologna Lineup: Mirante; Mbaye, Helender, Maietta, Masina; Donsah, Pulgar, Tadir; Verdi, Destro

Prediction


With both teams in need of a win, this is expected to be a hard-fought fixture, with either side potentially taking all three points with them.

The biggest factor that could decide this game is set-pieces. Bologna have a poor record with defending set-pieces, whilst they've been one of the stronger aspects of Milan's attacking presence.

Should Milan play as aggressively as their manager will want them to, it is likely that they will rack up many set-piece opportunities simply by having enough possession in the opponent's half and either being fouled or gaining corners through their pressure.

Prediction: AC Milan 2-1 Bologna

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters