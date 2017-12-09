Barcelona's Rafinha 'Seduced' By Moving to Germany, Italy Or England With Liverpool Interested

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Liverpool were linked with Barcelona's injury prone central midfielder Rafinha all throughout last summer, and it now seems that they could go back in for him in January.


Barcelona courted Liverpool's star man Philippe Coutinho throughout the same transfer window, and the possibility of the Brazilian's swapping allegiances in the winter window should not be ruled out.

As quoted by Sports Witness, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have said that Rafinha is "seduced" by the idea of moving to England, Italy or Germany, with his club happy to receive €15-20m for his services.

This is reportedly half of what Liverpool were willing to pay last summer, with the midfielder part of a mass exodus alongside Aleix Vidal, Javier Mascherano, Gerard Deulofeu and Arda Turan.

Rafinha is the brother of Thiago Alcantara, who has come on leaps and bounds since leaving Barcelona for Bayern Munich in 2013, and Rafinha would be looking to do the same to increase his chances of going to the World Cup with Brazil next summer.

The attacking midfielder returned to training last week, which boosts his chances of getting a move away after an injury setback earlier in the year suggested he would have to wait until next summer.

Mundo Deportivo have covered this transfer rumour since it bloomed last summer. They reported in June that Liverpool had "asked" about the signing. Then they stated in July that Jurgen Klopp had asked Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards to get the deal done.

It now looks like January could be the right time for the move to happen with both sides of the transfer eager to get the deal done.

