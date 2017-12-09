Claude Puel Does Not Exclude Chance to Sell Kelechi Iheanacho Due to Overcrowding of Strikers

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Leicester City boss Claude Puel couldn't rule out the possibility for Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho to be sold in January as he claimed that he has too many forwards at his disposal. 

Among the Foxes' attacking ranks are Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy, Ahmed Musa, Islam Slimani, Shinji Okazaki and Leonardo Ulloa - all of them fighting for the same role. 

This overcrowding of strikers has not played in favour of Iheanacho, who has made only two starts this year, since joining from Manchester City, and still hasn't netted. 

For this reason, Puel could not exclude the chance to sell him as he told the Leicester Mercury: “Kelechi had an injury and after, for the moment, we have competition. I am happy with Jamie for example. Kelechi or other players cannot play on the side

“It’s difficult for them, but for me also to manage all these players because we have six strikers so there is no place for all the players."

He continued: “I try to respect them. Kelechi arrived this season and we will see. With all these games in this busy period, we will see. We can play 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 or 4-2-3-1. The system is not important.

"I think it is important also to have a good influence on the game with good combinations and good understanding between the players in midfield and Okazaki can play in this position also.

“But we have a lot of strikers with different qualities. We cannot play with all the players at the same time."

He concluded: "It is difficult. Jamie is very strong and can play game after game. I hope we can give game time to other players during this busy period.

“Time will tell. The window is not open, we will see. For the moment, we just look at all these games. We need all the players.”

