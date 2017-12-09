Crystal Palace Set to Launch Fresh January Move to Sign Besiktas Forward Cenk Tosun

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to launch a January move for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun to add more firepower upfront. 

Tosun has been in great form for the Turkish club this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting three more in 19 appearances for the Black Eagles. 

The Turkish international has also helped Besiktas qualify for the next round of the Champions League, with four of his goals and two assists coming in that competition. They finished on top of group G, four points above Porto. 

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

According to the  Mirror, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is planning to make a fresh approach for the 26-year-old. The club were linked with a move for him in the summer, but a transfer never materialised. 


Hodgson wants to sign a striker in January to challenge Christian Benteke, as the club look to avoid relegation from the Premier League. A move for the Besiktas forward could cost the club around £20m. 

Newcastle are also apparently interested in Tosun, but their ongoing issues with selling the club prove a stumbling block for any move for the star.

A potential hurdle for the Eagles may be convincing the player himself to leave Besiktas, especially after he revealed last month that he was happy that the transfer to Crystal Palace didn't happen in the summer. According to the Daily Star, he said that "I'm very happy the move to Crystal Palace failed. 

"It meant I got to stay at the club and I am doing very well at the moment, domestically and in the Champions League. I'm happy to stay here and progress my career."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters