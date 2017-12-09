Crystal Palace Set to Launch Fresh January Move to Sign Besiktas Forward Cenk Tosun

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to launch a January move for Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun to add more firepower upfront.

Tosun has been in great form for the Turkish club this season, scoring 10 goals and assisting three more in 19 appearances for the Black Eagles.

The Turkish international has also helped Besiktas qualify for the next round of the Champions League, with four of his goals and two assists coming in that competition. They finished on top of group G, four points above Porto.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is planning to make a fresh approach for the 26-year-old. The club were linked with a move for him in the summer, but a transfer never materialised.





Hodgson wants to sign a striker in January to challenge Christian Benteke, as the club look to avoid relegation from the Premier League. A move for the Besiktas forward could cost the club around £20m.

Newcastle are also apparently interested in Tosun, but their ongoing issues with selling the club prove a stumbling block for any move for the star.

A potential hurdle for the Eagles may be convincing the player himself to leave Besiktas, especially after he revealed last month that he was happy that the transfer to Crystal Palace didn't happen in the summer. According to the Daily Star, he said that "I'm very happy the move to Crystal Palace failed.

"It meant I got to stay at the club and I am doing very well at the moment, domestically and in the Champions League. I'm happy to stay here and progress my career."