David Moyes Gives Update on Liverpool Striker Linked With Move to West Ham

West Ham manager has poured water on the idea that the Hammers are interested in acquiring the services of Liverpool striker Danny Ings. Earlier in the week, it was suggested that West Ham were one of many teams interested in the Englishman but Moyes has moved to put those rumours to bed.

According to football.london, there was interest from Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Stoke City for the 25-year-old, in addition to West Ham. Moyes looks like he will strengthen his team come the January transfer to haul them away from their troubled form and relegation danger.

In a press conference, Moyes said “There seems to be a lot of stories going about, the truth is I've not had any involvement in it at the moment. I will start to get closer involved probably in the coming weeks.

"But for anyone to be shouting any names up at the moment would be wrong because I'm honestly not involved with anything at the moment.”

Moyes previously tried to pry Ings to his team but this was when he was with Real Sociedad. Although the move never came to take place, the Scotsman remains an admirer of the player and his talents.

Moyes claims, “Danny is someone who I think has done really well, and who anyone would like to have. Would we be able to attract him here? I don't know. There's players there who I think it would help them, it would help their profile and it would be great for many of them to come and play in Spain.”

The move to Anfield hasn’t been a fruitful one for the former Burnley striker. Since coming to Liverpool, Ings has suffered recurring dreadful injuries that have kept him out for months at a time.

The climate of Liverpool has changed since he arrived in with the forward line in such devastating form, it’s hard to see where he fits in so a move would make sense for him.