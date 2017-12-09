Former Liverpool Midfielder Starts Instagram Row After Being Dubbed Reds' Worst Player

Former Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva started a spat on Instagram after hilariously responding to a user who dubbed him "[Liverpool's] worst player".

After former teammate Georginio Wijnaldum posted a video in support of Leiva, following the Brazilian's clever goal against Zulte Waregem in the Europa League, one Instagram user posted below the video to take a dig at the midfielder who spent 10 years at Anfield.

☺☺☺🙈🙈🙈 @leivalucas A post shared by Gini Wijnaldum (@gwijnaldum) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

"Lfc’s worst player and gave away more free kicks than any player I have ever known," the user, who won't be identified, said.





In response, Leiva said: "even when I score you lose your time to write this. Go to bed mate."





This sparked further abuse from the Instagram user before an army of Liverpool fans came to Leiva's aid.





"@leivalucas calm down bud, you stole a living at lfc and we're never good enough," he replied. "I paid to watch you and regret every minute of that, slow..... mistimed tackles and a head for the game that's behind the rest of the team. YNWA but I think you will."

@LucasLeiva87 @TheRedmenTV apparently Lucas stole a living at Liverpool according to a fan 👀 and slates his tackling skills 😂😂😂 does he not realise the year Lucas done his knee injury he was top tackler in prem 3 months into his injury still 👀 real shit — Sean Sheeran (@miniriise) December 8, 2017

Following the responses from the majority of Liverpool fans that thought the criticism of Lucas was uncalled for, the Instagram user then frantically tried to defend himself.





"Here come all the red tinted m****, if you have ever watched this guy live running around (like a headless chicken) then come back to me," one response read. "He knows he stole a living at lfc and it's a joke if you can't see that, just because he played for LFC does not make him a legend."

"Sentiment mate, his service aside does not mean I have to support him," he continued in another reply. "LFC is my team and been so since the early 80's, and this guy in my opinion stole a living at LFC."