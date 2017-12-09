Hodgson Fuming as Benteke Wrestles Ball Off Penalty Hero Milivojevic and Then Misses in Last Minute

Crystal Palace were left fuming after their penalty flop saw them fail to score an extra time spot kick to take all three points in their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Luca Milivojevic scored from the penalty spot in the first-half to claw a goal back for Palace, but he was refused the opportunity to get his second of the game as Roy Hodgson revealed that no one could wrestle the ball off Christian Benteke, who hasn't scored since May.

The Serbian has in fact not missed a penalty for Palace, dispatching against Arsenal, Hull, West Ham and now Bournemouth.

Hodgson admits Benteke made decision unilaterally and nobody could wrestle ball off him #cpfc pic.twitter.com/YLagstHFeI — Matt Webb (@doctordubbs) December 9, 2017

Wilfried Zaha earned his second penalty of the game and Milivojevic was clearly annoyed as the Belgian striker stepped up to take the spot kick, which was poor and easily turned aside by Asmir Begovic.

He stood on the edge of the 18-yard-box with his hands on his hips looking disinterested and did not move as Benteke stepped up and missed from the spot.

Just interviewed Roy Hodgson for #motd - he’s livid with Benteke for “unilateral decision” to take the penalty. He hasn’t scored since May and Milivojevic was the designated taker #CPFC — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) December 9, 2017

Hodgson was evidently as peeved as his central midfielder was, claiming the Belgian striker took a "unilateral decision" as he wanted to be the hero, instead of thinking for the team.

Palace remain bottom in the Premier League after two successive clean sheets against West Brom and Brighton had started to bring some belief to the club.