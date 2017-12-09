Javier Mascherano in Line for China Switch as Barca Ace Eyes Nou Camp Departure

Javier Mascherano could become the latest European star to move to China as Hebei Fortune weight up a January transfer for the Barcelona player.

Spanish news outlet Sport has claimed that the Argentina international could fly out to the Far East next month and join the Chinese Super League side with the promise of a tidy wage package.

Mascherano has found himself on the periphery of Barcelona's senior side under Ernesto Valverde this season, and has since stated that he will leave La Blaugrana in the winter window in search of first-team football.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The 33-year-old's desire to depart Catalona has piqued the interest of Hebei, who are reportedly willing to triple his salary to around €4.5m-a-season and cut short his current Barca deal by 18 months.

Mascherano has featured 10 times for the current La Liga leaders this term, but a muscle injury and repeated bouts on the bench have led the defensive midfielder to consider his future away from Camp Nou.

Mascherano is believed to have spoken to current Barca teammate Paulinho about the Chinese Super League, and has been boosted by the Brazilian's tales of what he can earn in Asia.

Javier Mascherano will leave Barca after winning 17 titles, 332 games, 247 wins, 47 draws, 38 losses, where he received 75 yellow cards,and 4 red cards. #GraciasJefecito pic.twitter.com/FtGxSv6dWV — MascheranoStats (@MascheranoStats) December 8, 2017

Playing regularly at Hebei would also allow Mascherano the chance to prove his fitness and quality ahead of next summer's World Cup in Russia, with the veteran player only having one more chance to lift the international trophy with his national side.

His departure from North East Spain would allow Barcelona to free up some wages to pursuit January targets as they look to tighten their grip on Spain's top flight too, and the move would prove to be beneficial for all parties involved.

Mascherano joined Barcelona from Liverpool - a club he was linked with again recently - for £18m in August 2010, and has appeared over 330 times during his seven-year spell with them.

