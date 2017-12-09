Juventus Target Valencia's José Gayà Amid Uncertainty About Kwadwo Asamoah's Future

Juventus have reportedly set their eyes on Valencia left-back Josè Luis Gayà as they bid to find a new defender in case of Kwadwo Asamoah's departure in January.

The 29-year-old has been at the Turin side for five years, contributing to the team's five consecutive Serie A titles and three Italian Cups. However, the defender has recently been rumoured to be in contact with Turkish outfit Galatasaray, with his contract running out in June 2018.

Although recent rumours would have him, instead, keen on extending his contract and remaining with the Old Lady for longer, Juventus, meanwhile, have already started looking around for a possible substitute.

Among the candidates has come up the name of Valencia's Gayà, a 22-year-old left-back who made very good impressions as he featured in Spain's under-21 squad in Poland earlier this summer.

The Spaniard has already made 13 league appearances with the second-placed La Liga squad and provided three assists.

Italian TV Rai Sport (via Calciomercato) claims that the 22-year-old would be the perfect fit for the Old Lady, who are struggling in the defensive ranks and have already conceded 14 goals in the Serie A this season.

As Juventus prepare for a key league game against table-toppers Inter, boss Massimiliano Allegri will be able to see what changes he will need to make ahead of the winter transfer window.