Karim Benzema Confuses Fans With Bizarre Ballon d'Or Tweet Following 25th Place Finish

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema left his social media followers a tad confused after a tweet he sent out regarding the Ballon d'Or results.

The French striker was listed as the 25th best player in the Ballon d'Or rankings, behind the likes of Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain), Sadio Mané (Liverpool) and Falcao (AS Monaco).

After the first three places for the #ballondOr it’s a drawing lost for the rest of the classification? 🤔😂 — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) December 7, 2017

When Benzema opted to tweet about the final results, it appears a quick Google Translate didn't quite give the 29-year-old the right words that he was looking for.





After attempting to decipher what Benzema actually meant, it appears as if he is trying to say everyone outside of the top three is just a random selection of good players across Europe.

One thing that most certainly is not a random selection is that of the French national team.

Having been out of action for Les Bleus for some time now, the president of the French Football Federation, Noël Le Graët, said that the Real Madrid striker won't be getting back into the national team setup anytime soon.





"You would have to be blind or deaf to not understand that Benzema will be difficult to select right now. It seems to be incontestable to me," Le Graët told RMC.

"We must also say that there are a number of talented players in attack, so the problem is perhaps less so than a few years ago.

"Deschamps picked him a lot during years when he was not brilliant in the French team."