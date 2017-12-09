Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Admits He's a Fan of 'Outstanding' Rooney Ahead of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has admitted that he's a big fan of Everton forward Wayne Rooney, as the two sides prepare to face off in a fiercely contested Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon.

Rooney has always been a rival to the Reds, having played for both Everton and Manchester United during his illustrious career.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash, via the Liverpool Echo, Klopp openly admitted his admiration of Rooney, claiming that he's been a longstanding fan of England's all-time record goalscorer. The Reds boss said: "When I was in Germany he was an outstanding big player.

"I had no idea whether there was criticism in England or whether he didn't get the credit for all the things he did for Man Utd and England. I have no clue.

"Since I've been here, he didn't have the best time at Man Utd but he still scored the winner against us. He's still a fantastic player and he's shown that. I'm not sure if it's allowed but I like Wayne Rooney as a person. I've always liked him as a player.





"I would be silly not to worry about Rooney, but if you only worry about him that would be another big mistake."

The 32-year-old rejoined his boyhood club in the summer transfer window, after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer following 13 years of service at Old Trafford.

During his time with the Red Devils, Rooney became the club's record goalscorer, winning five Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy and four domestic cups in the process.