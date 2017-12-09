Report: Emre Can 'Agrees Pre-Contract Terms' With Juventus

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is, according to reports in Italy, set to leave the club on a free transfer next summer, as reigning Serie A champions Juventus are believed to have agreed a €4m per-year contract with the German international. 

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Can's contract with the Reds expires in June, which allows teams to sign him on a pre-contract deal in February.

As reported by Italian television network Rai Sport, via Football Italia, Can will sign a five-year deal with the Turin side, after fighting off competition from the likes of Inter and Real Madrid to lure the talented 23-year-old to their club. Can arrived at Liverpool in 2014 for just under £10m, and has developed significantly at Anfield. He has 20 international caps to his name.

Fans of the Reds will be disappointed to see the former Bayern Munich prodigy leave Anfield on a free transfer, given that he is one of the strongest members of the squad. While the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané continue to make the headlines for their attacking endeavours, Can's relentless protection Liverpool's defence is invaluable to their successes.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Sevilla midfielder Steven Nzonzi, whose gutsy performance in the middle of the park have heightened his reputation significantly from his days as a Stoke City stalwart. However, with both Arsenal and Everton in the running for the want-away Frenchman, the Reds will need to dig deep to beat their rivals to the deal.

Can has played 101 appearances for the Reds since joining the club in 2014, winning the club's Young Player of the Season award in his second season at the club. Last season, Can won the BBC Goal of the Season award, with a stunning overhead-kick against Watford.

