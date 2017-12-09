Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford in a top of the table clash on Sunday afternoon.

Both Premier League title rivals will be aiming to secure a vital victory but at the same time will be desperate to avoid defeat. Here's all you need to know ahead of Sunday's gigantic clash.

Manchester United 1-6 Manchester City (23/10/11)

Manchester City went into this fixture knowing a win at Old Trafford would give them a five point lead over the Red Devils and a huge boost in their bid to secure a first Premier League title.

The Citizens were 1-0 up at half-time thanks to Mario Balotelli's opener and a Jonny Evans red card. However, Manchester United's second-half capitulation resulted in them conceding a further 5 goals as Balotelli, Sergio Aguero, Edin Dzeko (2) and David Silva all got their names on the scoresheet in the final 45 minutes to secure a famous win for tor the blue half of Manchester.

Darren Fletcher did register a consolation for United when the score was 3-0 but it was not enough to stop City inflicting the Red Devils' largest home defeat in 56 years.

Team News

Manchester United's club record signing Paul Pogba will serve the first game of his three-match suspension during the Manchester derby following his red card vs Arsenal last Sunday.

United will also be without Eric Bailly and Michael Carrick, who are both ruled out of the fixture through injury.

David Silva was initially a doubt for the fixture but the Spaniard has now been passed fit to play. Pep Guardiola will be without the defensive duo of John Stones and Benjamin Mendy who are both long term absentees.

Predicted Manchester United lineup: De Gea, Valencia, Lindelof, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Herrera, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku.

Predicted Manchester City lineup: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero.

Prediction

This game is a must win for Jose Mourinho rather than a mustn't lose if Manchester United are going to win the Premier League this season.





The Red Devils have the advantage of hosting the match and the Old Trafford crowd will be doing everything possible to be United's 12th man.





However, Manchester City have yet to be beaten in the league this campaign and are favourites going in to the top of the table clash despite being away from home.





Both teams possess an incredible array of offensive quality but unless David de Gea can reproduce a second world class performance in a week, Manchester City will outscore their arch rivals.





Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City