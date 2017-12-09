Mauricio Pochettino is adamant that Tottenham need to bring players in before the start of the World Cup next summer, with a potential return to north London for Gareth Bale a genuine possibility in the eyes of the former Southampton manager.

Bale completed a big-money move, that has since risen to over £90m with the inclusion of add-ons, to Real Madrid 2013. However, the Welshman has struggled to find the consistency he showed at White Hart Lane and it is understood that Los Blancos will be looking to cut their losses next summer.

"Of course, he’s a fantastic player. I saw him in Madrid when we played there," Pochettino said about the Welsh winger, as quoted by the Sun. "He’s always kept in contact with the people who worked here in the past."

"I don’t have a close relationship with him or the people around him. But you never know what’s going to happen in football."

Although fans will be keeping their eyes firmly on what Tottenham can do during the January transfer window, Pochettino is already thinking ahead to the summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Knowing that a player's stock can rise after a successful international tournament, the Argentine said he wants to be proactive in the transfer market and get deals over the line quickly.

"You cannot wait until after the World Cup to do business," he said, as reported by the Mirror.

"You need to be clever because maybe some players’ value is down here but after a good World Cup it is up here, and then you can forget all about it.

"When we signed Dele, that is a very good example of why you need to anticipate - and we are a club that needs to anticipate. If we wait, we are going to lose."