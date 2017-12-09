PHOTO: Rival Fans React Brilliantly at 'Shefield United' Hilarious Club Calendar Mishap

Makers of the 2018 Sheffield United calendar will be burying their heads in the sand after supporters from their bitter rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, noticed a spelling mistake on the back of their new product.

Fans of the Owls were quick to jump on the bandwagon and poke fun at United, with designers for the Blades clearly struggling to work out how you actually spell Sheffield.

Wen yor offishul calindar isn't pruferead #swfc pic.twitter.com/6dp1thxrxM — SWFC Supporters Club (@swfcsc) December 8, 2017

Sheffield Wednesday supporters were relentless in taking swipes at their local rivals, with fans laughing up the fact the Blades were having some trouble with their spelling.

Well, at least they can finally say they are the biggest club in "Shefield" — Ashley Lloyd (@AshleyLloyd5) December 8, 2017

I remember them doing this with teddies a few years back 😂😂 — E S25OWL 🦉 (@davo33uk) December 8, 2017

And a personal favourite...

Shefield Unitard Colander 2017 pic.twitter.com/BdKBeI6j1D — Startled By Midgets (@tattooedmarvel) December 9, 2017

With both sides now back in the Championship, it is United who have the bragging rights this season.

Currently occupying one of the coveted play-off places, 10 points ahead of the Owls, Sheffield United will be eyeing back to back promotions and return to the Premier League next season.

However, Chris Wilder's side don't have an easy in their run in to the new year. With a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End up first for the Blades, fixtures against Aston Villa, Sunderland and Bolton are all in the pipeline before the start of 2018.