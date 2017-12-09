Tottenham turned on the magic at Wembley as Mauricio Pochettino's squad scored five past Stoke City, while David Moyes secured his first ever win with West Ham as Marko Arnautovic made it 1-0 against Chelsea.
Elsewhere, Burnley held on to a 1-0 victory against 10-man Watford and Christian Benteke's penalty miss in stoppage time meant Crystal Palace shared the honors with Bournemouth at Selhurst Park. David Wagner's Huddersfield finally won as it defeated Brighton 2-0 while Swansea came away with a crucial victory against West Brom thanks to Wilfried Bony.
Read up on all the action below.
Rampant Tottenham Sees Off Hapless Stoke to End Winless Run
Tottenham Hotspur have brought their four-match winless league run to an end with a thumping 5-1 victory over Stoke City.
The North Londoners stretched their unbeaten Premier League run over the Potters to five games as Ryan Shawcross' own goal was added to by strikes from Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen
Stoke disintegrated in the second 45 as they shipped four or more goals against the Lilywhites for a fourth consecutive game and only had a consolation strike from Shawcross to show for their abject efforts.
Stoke set their stall out to frustrate the hosts with the visitors defending deep and in numbers in an effort to prevent yet another hiding at their hands.
Indeed, Son's long-range strike - held by Jack Butland - was the only chance of note inside the opening 20 minutes as Tottenham struggled to break Stoke down.
Just past the 22nd minute mark, though, Tottenham were ahead. Son's cross from the left took a slight nick off Kurt Zouma and Shawcross was left aghast as his clearance looped past Butland at his near post.
Son drew a fine stop from Butland minutes after as Spurs countered at frightening pace from a Potters' corner before the visiting keeper's flying save prevented Eriksen firing home a trademark free kick.
Butland was called into action again as he parried a Moussa Dembele drive away from goal, before Kane bizarrely dragged a low shot wide after he was sent clear by Dele Alli's succinct pass.
Shawcross tested Hugo Lloris five minutes into the second period with Stoke's first shot on target in the match, but it was Spurs who struck two telling blows in as many minutes to wrap up the win just 10 minutes after the restart.
First, Son's low finish from Alli's perfectly weighted pass doubled Spurs' advantage as Stoke bemoaned a foul on Mame Biram Diouf, before Kane's bullet header from Ben Davies' curling cross stunned the Potters in the space of 80 seconds.
Lloris prevented Xherdan Shaqiri finding the opposite corner with a stinging low drive before Kane struck again to make it 50 goals for the calendar year - the England striker sweeping home left-footed from the edge of the area to compound Stoke' misery further.
Butland stopped Erik Lamela getting in on the action as he saved the sub's stretching shot with his feet but he was powerless as Spurs made it five - Eriksen firing home on the counter again as Stoke's players gave up on chasing back from their own corner.
Shawcross nodded home after he beat Lloris to a rare Stoke corner while Butland staved off a true cricket score with super saves to deny Son and Kane late on.
Heroic West Ham Grinds Out Derby Day Against Chelsea
West Ham United claimed a famous 1-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea, in a hotly contest London derby.
The hosts took an early lead, with Marko Arnautović firing home a low drive from 12 yards after weaving his way neatly into the Chelsea penalty area. Despite dominating much of the game, the visitors were unable to make any form of breakthrough, as the Hammers successfully managed to thwart their creative talents and hold out for the win.
Chelsea looked to dominate from the first whistle, knocking the ball around comfortably as the hosts struggled to string passes together. However, it was the Hammers who took the lead in the sixth minute, as Arnautović played a neat one-two with Manuel Lanzini, before bursting into the Chelsea box and slotting a deadly accurate shot past Thibaut Courtois.
Antonio Conte's side looked rattled, but quickly regained their composure and took the games to the Hammers. Eden Hazard had Chelsea's first shot on goal in the 19th minute, as the ball dropped to him on the angle from ten yards out. The Belgian international struck the ball sweetly, but saw it flying wide of Adrián's far post.
N'Golo Kanté forced a save from Adrián in the 27th minute, as he received the ball on the edge of the area and bent a vicious right-footed shot at goal. Adrián tipped the ball wide of goal and made another smart save as Davide Zappacosta drilled in a low shot from 12 yards from the subsequent corner.
The Blues began to turn up the heat, as they launched wave upon wave of attack on the West Ham defence, with Cesc Fàbregas pulling the strings in midfield. Tiémoué Bakayoko saw a shot flying narrowly wide of goal in the 36th minute, as his drilled shot from the edge of the area was deflected just wide of the keeper's far-post.
The Blues showed their intent to fight back by bringing on Pedro at half-time, who replaced the underwhelming Bakayoko. The hosts had the first chance of the second half in the 49th minute, as Gary Cahill lost possession to Michail Antonio - who burst forward and sent a through-ball to Arnautović, who would have been in on goal if it weren't for the offside flag.
Zappacosta flashed a shot on goal in the 57th minute, as he cut inside Pablo Zabaleta and saw his arching effort bend agonisingly wide of Adrián's far post. Conte's side began to become frustrated, as West Ham's well-drilled defence continued to hold strong against the barrage of attacking play.
Álvaro Morata spurned a glorious opportunity to equalise in the 82nd minute, as Fàbregas picked out N'Golo Kanté on the edge of the area - his pin-point pass to Morata seemed impossible to miss, but the Spanish international blazed the ball wide of goal from close-range despite having ample time to control his finish.
Moyes' men held on to claim the precious three points, with their defensive resilience getting the better of Chelsea's front-line. The Blues will be bitterly disappointed with the loss to their fierce London rivals, which could in effect extinguish any remaining hopes of hanging on to their Premier League title.
Stubborn Burnley Holds Firm Against 10-Man Watford
Burnley secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory in an end-to-end affair against a resilient 10-man Watford side at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Despite the Hornets starting the clash like a house on fire, a red card to Marvin Zeegelaar offered the Clarets an opportunity to capitalise on the visitors need to reshuffle, as Scott Arfield calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net at the end of the first half. Sean Dyche's side then held firm to secure their seventh win of the season.
An open and free flowing game was expected between two of the Premier League's surprise packets this season, and the opening proceedings proved to be just that.
Watford rushed out of the starting blocks, pressing high up the field which forced Burnley into mistakes as they rushed in possession. The front foot approach from the visitors offered the first clear chance on goal through the in-form Richarlison, whose lunged effort from a ball whipped across the six-yard line was sent flying over the crossbar.
For all of Watford's domination on the ball however, it was the home side who came the closest to securing an early lead through Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson.
The winger's free-kick from just outside the box was curled perfectly over the seven-man wall and looked destined to nestle into the bottom right-corner, but a quick reaction and strong left-hand from Heurelho Gomes kept the scores level.
Like a yo-yo, the ball was quickly on the other side of the field, with Burnley stopper Nick Pope called into action to expertly steer the ball clear after it emerged through a number of legs following a volley from Abdoulaye Doucouré.
As the game continued to move from one end to the other with relative ease, the Hornets were dealt a significant blow when Zeegelaar was shown a straight red card in the 39th minute after his two-footed sliding tackle met the lower legs of Steven Defour, which forced Marco Silva into an early reshuffle of his side.
Whilst Watford sought to settle with 10-men, Burnley took advantage. After nicking the ball off the Hornets in their defensive half, the Clarets poured forward with Gudmundsson's pass across the box met by Arfield.
The 29-year-old shuffled to the left and sent the ball back across the keeper and into the back of the net in the 45th minute - displaying a touch of quality which was missing for the majority of the half.
The first term ended in dubious circumstances as both sides had penalty shouts turned down either side of the goal, first Watford as Richarlison appeared to be dragged down in the box, and then Burnley after they called for handball against Darryl Janmaat.
Despite being a man and goal down, the Hornets rallied at the start of the second period, as both Janmaat and Andre Carrillo were afforded space in the box in a bout of sustained pressure, which ended with Tom Cleverly lashing the ball over the crossbar.
Burnley went up the other end and thought they had added their second of the afternoon as Jack Cork bundled the ball over the line from a free-kick, but the midfielder's goal was questionably deemed to be offside.
After successfully pushing back the plucky 10-man Watford and asserting their dominance on the game, the Clarets had again thought they'd scored their second when Ashley Barnes found the ball at his feet from a ricochet, turned on the penalty spot and duly converted.
However, confusion reigned as referee Lee Probert consulted with his assistant referee and confirmed the goal was to be disallowed for offside, although replays proved the ball had touched a Watford defender first.
The final ten-minutes offered chances for both sides but Watford failed to find a breakthrough as the Clarets held firm to secure all three points.
Burnley will now turn their attention to Stoke midweek before a trip to Brighton, whilst Watford will head to Crystal Palace before hosting Huddersfield.
Huddersfield Outclasses Brighton to Earn First Victory in a Month
Jonas Lossl was forced into an early save in the 5th minute, denying Glen Murray's header from five yards out before the assistant flagged the Scotsman offside. It was then Matty Ryan's turn three minutes later to save Steve Mounie's left footed volley from the edge of the box, forcing the Brighton goalkeeper down smartly.
Huddersfield took an early lead from a set piece in the 12th minute - Chris Lowe's corner was flicked on at the near post by Christopher Schindler to allow that man Mounie to bundle home at the back post for his first home goal.
Mounie then grabbed his second of the game in a very similar fashion to his first. Ryan punched Lowe's corner clear, Aaron Mooy whipped the ball back in to Mathias Jorgensen, who nodded it towards the Beninese striker for a header from close range that Ryan will be disappointed he couldn't keep out.
The goal came at the perfect time for the Terriers as they had slowed the game down under the watchful eye of their master technician David Wagner, steadying the ship and then pouncing on their opportunity to go into half-time with an extended lead intact.
Brighton were really poor in the first-half and didn't offer anything going forward, so it came as no surprise to see Hughton bring on the more attack minded winger Solly March for traditional wing-back Schelotto.
Matty Ryan managed to redeem himself in the 56th minute with a fantastic stop to deny Tom Ince. Elias Kachunga played through the marauding right-back Tommy Smith who's delicious low cross was flicked goal-bound by Ince but the Brighton goalkeeper made himself big to block.
Brighton weren't in the game at all, and Hughton tried to switch things up in the 63rd minute by bringing on record signing Jose Izquierdo for Pascal Gross, moving Brown in behind. He then rolled the dice again ten minutes later, putting Tomer Hemed alongside Murray in place of Brown, who's name the Town fans sang as he departed the pitch.
Smith almost made it three as he drove inside and curled an effort just round the post - Huddersfield relentlessly kept knocking on the door.
However, Hughton's changes came to no avail and the game finished 2-0. Huddersfield started the game in the relegation zone after West Ham's surprise win against Chelsea in the early kick-off, but the Terriers first three points since the famous 2-1 win against Manchester United in late October lifts them up to 16th.
Brighton stay in 12th, worryingly just four points above the relegation zone ahead of a tough December schedule.
Late Benteke Penalty Miss Means Honors Even Between Palace and Bournemouth
Christian Benteke saw his late penalty saved by Asmir Begovic as Crystal Palace and Bournemouth played out an entertaining 2-2 draw not short on drama.
Two goals for Jermaine Defoe, including a stunning second, came either side of a Luka Milivojevic penalty and Scott Dann strike as all the goals came in the first half, before Benteke passed up the chance for a late winner.
Palace settled the quicker of the two sides and looked confident in their play. A Jeffrey Schlupp strike and Benteke header meant early opportunities to take the lead at Selhurst Park.
Eddie Howe's side rallied and opened the scoring through Jermaine Defoe. Andrew Surman took a short corner and his delivery found Defoe in plenty of space inside the penalty area before slotting past Speroni, although Palace thought Josh King pulled Schlupp to the ground. The goal stood though, for Bournemouth to take the lead on the 10th minute.
The Eagles then had three glorious chances through Andros Townsend, Benteke and Mamadou Sakho, but couldn't find a way past Begovic and some alert Nathan Ake defending.
For all their pressing, Palace almost conceded a second in bizarre circumstances. Defoe was played onside by an injured Sakho and would've scored his second before a covering James Tomkins desperately slid in to deny Defoe a controversial second for Bournemouth.
With five minutes of the half left, Palace were awarded a penalty as Begovic was adjudged to have brought down Zaha and Kevin Friend pointed to the spot. Milivojevic stepped up and converted the penalty to give Palace a deserved equaliser.
One soon became two as substitute Scott Dann scored a minute before the break. Yohan Cabaye delivered a low cross following the initial corner, with Dann unmarked at the back post to slide in and complete the turnaround inside the first half.
Hodgson's delight soon turned to frustration as Defoe scored a brilliant second in an amazing half. A speculative long ball found Defoe at a tight angle, who volleyed his effort spectacularly over a hapless Speroni to make sure Bournemouth went into half-time level on terms with Palace in a breathless first 45 minutes.
The second half started with the same intensity as the first with both clubs looking to make an immediate impact, although it was a shot from distance from either side that both goalkeepers dealt with routinely.
Defoe then had a wonderful opportunity to complete his hat trick, but scuffed the cutback from Junior Stanislas well wide from just 12 yards out, before Steve Cook at the other end blocked in front of Cabaye who was poised to strike from close range.
Substitute Jordon Ibe tested Speroni from distance the game in the balance with 20 minutes still left to play.
Dann then had his head in his hands after firing the ball over from a yard out. Benteke's header from a free-kick found the centre-back but couldn't find the target and score his second of the game.
Five minutes remained before Ruben Loftus-Cheek tested Begovic from range, who was down quickly to turn the ball wide, before watching the ball sail past his left hand post as Miilivojevic fired wide from inside the penalty area.
Palace looked more likely to score a late winner and soon had the chance to after being awarded a controversial penalty in added time.
Zaha went down after the challenge from Charlie Daniels who appeared to get the ball, but referee Friend thought otherwise and pointed for his second penalty of the game. Benteke stepped up and fluffed his lines with his weak penalty beaten away by Begovic deep into added time, as the whistle sounded for full-time to end a pulsating game at Selhurst Park.
Bony's Late Winner Gives Swansea First Win Since October
Swansea moved off the bottom of the table as they snatched a 1-0 win at home against West Brom on Saturday.
Both sides needed to end a poor run of form, with the visitors wanting to end a 13-game run without a win. It was captain Bony’s belter in the 81st minute that sealed the win for the Swans, who until that point had been part of a very lacklustre game of football.
The first half accurately emphasised a game between two struggling sides. A fairly tepid start from either side morphed into Swansea using their home advantage poorly with aimless attacking possession moving forward, losing their shape and not giving the man on the ball enough feasible passing options.
Ben Foster was the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first 45 minutes despite only making one save, whilst Swansea ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski only having a handful of touches for goal-kicks.
The best chance of the first half came with a Swansea free-kick, with a misplaced defensive header hitting the post, before Swansea regained possession only for Alfie Mawson to head over the bar seconds later.
The second half started with an attacking mindset from West Brom boss Alan Pardew, with James McClean being brought on for Sam Field during the break, with the Irish winger giving some immediate pace down the left wing and making the game much more even as a result.
Bony nearly put the Swans up on the 55-minute mark, with a low drive skimming past the post.
Much like West Brom’s addition of McClean, Paul Clement’s decision to bring on Jordan Ayew for the home side also injected some much-needed attacking intensity into the game, with a effort from the Ghanaian over the bar moments after joining the match.
Whilst the intent to take charge of the game was amped up by both sides, the consistency of quality did not, with a string of poor defensive decisions giving each side chances, as well as generally poor passing across the board.
Another cheap foul by Claudio Yacob, who was already booked in the first half, gave Swansea the perfect free-kick opportunity for Swansea, with a poor effort from Tom Carroll hitting the wall.
Statistically, Ben Foster had a good game for West Brom, but in reality, it was more of a lack of quality from Swansea’s many attempts, all of which proved too easy for the England international to deal with.
Foster’s first real save of the match came with 15 minutes to go, following a sharp low drive from Jordan Ayew that Foster palmed away from his near post.
However, that attempt from Ayew signalled a second wind for Swansea, who pushed further to try and steal three points in the closing ten minutes.
It was Bony’s goal that came soon after, with a beautifully weighted delivery from Ki Sung-yueng, which prompted a scramble in the six-yard box as the defence lost their composure.
The ball eventually came out to Bony, who hit a powerful shot that rocketed into the net through a forest of clueless West Brom defenders.
Conceding the late goal visibly angered West Brom with captain Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt’s rash tackles, prompting unnecessary yellow cards.
A mild effort searching for an equaliser by the visitors barely materialised, with a second from Swansea looking more likely as the game neared the final whistle had they not decided to run the clock down in West Brom’s half.
Swansea nearly cemented their victory with a brilliant break from Tammy Abraham, with the striker completely through on goal on the counter attack. But the young Englishman wasted his attempt to chip Ben Foster as it ended up landing wide of the post.
The result, coupled with Crystal Palace’s draw with Bournemouth, moves Swansea off the foot of the table and gives them their first win since mid-October, whilst West Brom now sit precariously over the relegation zone, only above on goal difference.