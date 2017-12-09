Pundit Rio Ferdinand Praises Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino for His Impact on the Team

By 90Min
December 09, 2017

Former defender Rio Ferdinand has credited Liverpool star Roberto Firmino as a 'fantastic footballer' for his effect on the Reds' team after he helped them to a crucial victory in the Champions League against Spartak Moscow.

Firmino signed for Liverpool in 2015 and scored 11 times in his first season, then 12 times in his second campaign. But with it only being the beginning of December this time around, he has already matched his goal tallies of those previous seasons.

The Brazilian forward has been in great form for Liverpool this season, appearing 22 times and scoring 12 goals for the club. He scored one of those goals during Wednesday's 7-0 Champions League victory over Spartak Moscow, while also assisting Philippe Coutinho's second goal. The win secured top spot in the Reds' group. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

After the game, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for the Liverpool star, in particular for the things many people don't notice about his game. According to the Sport Review, the pundit was speaking on BT Sport on Wednesday when he said that "I think what sometimes goes unnoticed is Roberto Firmino's work.

"Everyone talks about his work-rate but a lot of the goals they [Liverpool FC] score starts with the ball going into him, it sticking and him laying it off for the third man. He's a fantastic footballer - there's a lot more to him than meets the eye." 

Liverpool now head into a big local derby against rivals Everton on Sunday. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters