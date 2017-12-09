Pundit Rio Ferdinand Praises Liverpool Forward Roberto Firmino for His Impact on the Team

Former defender Rio Ferdinand has credited Liverpool star Roberto Firmino as a 'fantastic footballer' for his effect on the Reds' team after he helped them to a crucial victory in the Champions League against Spartak Moscow.

Firmino signed for Liverpool in 2015 and scored 11 times in his first season, then 12 times in his second campaign. But with it only being the beginning of December this time around, he has already matched his goal tallies of those previous seasons.

The Brazilian forward has been in great form for Liverpool this season, appearing 22 times and scoring 12 goals for the club. He scored one of those goals during Wednesday's 7-0 Champions League victory over Spartak Moscow, while also assisting Philippe Coutinho's second goal. The win secured top spot in the Reds' group.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

After the game, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was full of praise for the Liverpool star, in particular for the things many people don't notice about his game. According to the Sport Review, the pundit was speaking on BT Sport on Wednesday when he said that "I think what sometimes goes unnoticed is Roberto Firmino's work.

"Everyone talks about his work-rate but a lot of the goals they [Liverpool FC] score starts with the ball going into him, it sticking and him laying it off for the third man. He's a fantastic footballer - there's a lot more to him than meets the eye."

Liverpool now head into a big local derby against rivals Everton on Sunday. They currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind leaders Manchester City.