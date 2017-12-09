Rafael Benitez Calls for Mike Ashley to Splash the Cash in January Ahead of Any Potential Takeover

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has urged current owner Mike Ashley to back him in the January transfer window if he wants to protect the value of the club, subject to a potential takeover.

The Daily Mail reports that Benitez is desperate to sign reinforcements once the transfer window reopens in the new year after a run of one win in six Premier League games for the north east side to leave them 15th in the table.

Amanda Staveley, who has been continually linked with a takeover with her PCP Capitol Partners group, met with Mike Ashley this week to discuss the potential takeover after a £250m bid was recently rejected.

Speaking about any potential investment, Benitez said: "At any football club in the world, the value depends on the first team.

"You can talk about everything surrounding (your club) and that's fine, but if you are in the Premier League and doing well it is easier (to sell).

"If you are in the Championship it has less value. That is so simple. I think he (Ashley) is a businessman. A businessman will have a clear idea about what he needs to do."

Benitez had spoken previously about the type of players he wanted to sign in January, hoping to add experience to help Newcastle avoid a potential relegation fight in the second half of the season.

It is believed that the Spaniard could have funds to spend in January by Ashley, after saving some of his summer transfer budget, with Benitez himself expecting this also.

He continued, stating: "We had a meeting in May, and I'm expecting the money we weren't spending (in the summer) could be available, so hopefully we can sit down and see where we are.

"But, at the moment, I don't know. I want someone to write cheques, that is good enough. I'll be happy with that. I don't know if someone will write the cheques. I need to know where we are.

"I'll be confident we can stay up, but we need help in some positions because as soon as we have some injuries we have problems winning games."

Newcastle host Leicester City in today's evening kick off at St James' Park in the Premier League, hoping to register their first win in the league since October, a 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace.