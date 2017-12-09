Sean Dyche Reminds Andre Gray That the Team Comes First as He Makes His Return to Burnley

Andre Gray will be heading back to Turf Moor this weekend and Sean Dyche maintains that the team ethic will be more important to him than any individual acclamation.

Gray was a key component in bringing Burnley back to the Premier League in 2015/16 as they won the Championship. He was the top-scorer during that campaign and won the Player of the Year, while proving to be an invaluable member of the squad in scoring goals when they mattered the most.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

However, come this weekend, he will be returning a Watford player having made the £18.5m switch and will be determined to get the three points. High profile Burnley players such as Danny Ings, Kieran Trippier and Michael Keane have left the club in recent years searching for success at a higher level but Dyche believes the club have put themselves in a situation in which they can handle such departures.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, Dyche said, “The history of Burnley, as deep and rich as it is, there's always been players having to be sold to move forwards, it's part of the reality of the club. It's tough when you lose these players because it's not just their skill set, it's their personalities as well, how they fit into the group."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Gray will be hoping a good goalscoring performance against his former team can kick-start his campaign as he has only managed two goals this campaign.

Both Burnley and Watford have made excellent starts to the season and sit seventh and eighth respectively so the three points would be massive for either side.