How to Watch Southampton vs. Arsenal Online: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Southampton host Arsenal in a Premier League match on Sunday. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 09, 2017

Southampton hosts Arsenal on Saunday in a Premier League match at St. Mary's Satdium. 

Arsenal is looking to get back on track in the Premier League after the Gunners were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United at home last weekend. The Gunners did bounce back to earn a comfortable 6-0 win over BATE Borisov in the Europa League midweek. Arsenal sits sixth in the Premier League with 28 points, a full 15 points back of leaders Manchester City but just one point behind Liverpool for the fourth place. 

Southampton has been disappointing this season, and the Saints find themselves in 12th. Southampton has won just one of its last six Premier League outings, and most recently drew Bournemouth 1-1. 

See how to watch the match below: 

How to watch

Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

