Tottenham Hotspur to Increase Transfer Activity in January Window According to Pochettino

With the January transfer window around the corner, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to bring more reinforcements to the North London club.

Talking to Sky Sports, the Argentine expressed his determination to bring in new players in the new year before the end of the season in able for them to adapt to the Premier League.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"We need to sign players in January and bring them in six months before," he said. "If not, we're going to compete in the same period as [Manchester] City, [Manchester] United, Liverpool and Chelsea. We're going to struggle to bring in the players we want.

"In January it's so difficult to find the right profile of the player to add in this transfer window to help you achieve what you want."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Pochettino used Spurs star midfielder Dele Alli as a prime example of a good January transfer as the Lilywhites bought him during the winter and loaned him back out to MK Dons for the remainder of the season.

Since then Alli has become a Talisman to a Spurs side that has qualified to the next round of the Champions League.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

"Dele is a very good example that you need to anticipate and today we are at a club that needs to anticipate. We cannot be reactive because if we are, we are going to lose."

Pochettino broke Spurs' transfer record in the Summer when he signed Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for £40m.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

He believes that those deals were done too late and the players needed time to adapt to the club and the league.

"This season is a very good example. I think we signed good players but it was so late, with no pre-season and then they have to play," the Argentine said. "You need six or seven months for the players to fit, adapt themselves to the team, the dynamics, everything. And that is always against us.

"We were talking about how important it is to identify our targets and have them at the club in July when we start pre-season.

"If not, it's so difficult for them to affect and help the team. And then during the season, you're going to pay."