AC Milan Confirm Midfielder Will Not Be Available to Face Bologna Following Training Injury

AC Milan have confirmed midfielder Lucas Biglia has not recovered in time to be selected for the game against Bologna on Sunday evening.

Biglia sustained an ankle injury in training, as tweeted by the club, and will not be risked for the game at San Siro, which the Rossoneri will be desperate to win.

Lucas #Biglia suffered a sprained right ankle in yesterday's training session and won't take part in this evening's match #MilanBologna. The midfielder was tested this morning, but he's ruled out pic.twitter.com/umRLFtt0MN — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 10, 2017

Argentine Biglia, a €17m summer signing from Lazio, has made 12 appearances for his new club so far, striking up a decent midfield partnership with Franck Kessie in the opening weeks of the new season.

As has been the case with most of the team though, Biglia's form has tumbled over the past couple of months, and the 31-year-old has been on the receiving end of criticism from the Milan faithful.

The club breezed to four victories in their opening five games, but now sit eighth in the table on just 21 points from 15 games.

Gennaro Gattuso's side are 17 points adrift of third-place Juventus who occupy the final Champions League spot, and may well have to go for glory in the Europa League to have any chance of making next season's top competition - they have fared significantly better there than in the league, winning their group with relative comfort.

