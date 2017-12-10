Alan Pardew Insists 'There Was Nothing Between the Teams' After Swansea Snatch Late Win

West Brom boss Alan Pardew spoke about how he thought his team should have taken something home, after their 1-0 loss away to Swansea on Saturday.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I think we probably deserved something. As an away side I thought we had opportunities, particularly midway through the second half that we should have capitalised on.

"It was a really tight game there was nothing between the two teams really."

Wilfried Bony's 81st minute goal was enough to give Swansea their first win since mid-October, but the loss for West Brom leaves them only above the relegation zone on goal difference after West Ham's win over Chelsea the same day.

Pardew also recognised the lack of his side's ability to finish their chances across a fairly tepid affair at the Liberty Stadium.

"We struggled to create clear-cut chances but we had three or four opportunities on the break and we didn't take them. We lacked a little bit of conviction."

When asked about Bony's goal, Pardew spoke of how his side couldn't have been judged at fault. "We were a little bit unlucky, we got caught under the ball a bit, and we've come out to block it and somehow it's found a gap to get through."

West Brom haven't won since August, and after only registering a single shot on target on Saturday, the Baggies boss recognised the need for something new.

"We just need that little bit of quality.

"Just in that final moment, that final pass for what we want to achieve just let us down. You can see the team is looking for a spark really, from an offensive player. Just a little bit of something special."

But Pardew was adamant that he didn't want criticism of his players for their performance against Swansea.

"With the commitment and organisation of the players, we can't say that every week but the commitment of the players, you can't really fault today."

The performance of both sides on Saturday showed two sides that desperately need to improve their success rate, and when asked about whether it showed in the team he took over just over a fortnight ago, he said: "Of course it shows, I mean we're gonna take a victory any way it comes really.

"It was never going to be pretty today, it was a scrappy game."