Alan Shearer Trolls Arsenal Following Dropped Points Away to Southampton

Former Newcastle star striker Alan Shearer took to Twitter to poke a bit of fun at Arsenal following their disappointment against Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday.

It took an 88th-minute goal from Olivier Giroud to rescue a point for the Gunners after they went down 1-0 to Charlie Austin's opener in the first half.

And despite controlling the lion's share of the possession, 66.8% to be precise, Arsene Wenger's men did not manage to convert their advantage into a win.

Shearer, who now works as a Match of the Day Pundit on the BBC, has been enjoying the Gunners' misfortune this season, and threw some sarcasm their way after the 1-1 draw.

"I can't believe @Arsenal didn't win that, with all that possession," he tweeted.

This follows earlier criticism based on their loss to Manchester United last weekend, when he had a right go at the side, describing their attackers as "not good enough."