Angry Everton Fans Call for Crystal Palace Star Wilfried Zaha to Receive Ban After Apparent 'Dive'

Everton's Oumar Niasse was the first player to be made an example of by the FA, as they try to clean up the epidemic of diving. Since his alleged dive led to a two-game suspension Everton fans have been on the warpath. Niasse was retrospectively punished for his dive against Crystal Palace last month that helped his side leave Selhurst Park with a point.

However, his two-game suspension has only empowered Everton fans to watch closely for any future dives, hoping that any player found guilty of the crime will face the same fate.

In pure ironic fashion, Everton fans clamoured to Twitter to begin their inquest on Wilfried Zaha's alleged dive in Saturday's fixture between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, which ended 2-2.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

However, it is not just Everton fans who are encouraging the FA to investigate the incident. Amongst the outcry was beIN SPORTS panelist Richard Keys, who pointed out the irony of the incident, via his personal Twitter account.

Having been the victims of Niasse’s dive recently - it’ll be interesting to see what the simulation panel make of Zaha’s tumble today that led to Palace’s pen. It was a dive for me. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) December 9, 2017

Surely if Niasse got banned for his dive against palace for the pen Zaha will also face the same punishment for his dive (1st pen) against Bournemouth as that was just as bad!! @FA — Terry (@DJGlassBack) December 10, 2017

Zaha had won two penalties for his side during the game, but it is the first penalty that he won that has created both debate and outcry. Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic was adjudged to have brought down the Palace winger, but on closer inspection it seemed as though Zaha had left his foot hanging, counting on Begovic's contact.

@fa are you going to look at the Zaha dive for the 1st Pen against Bournmoth yesterday. Or are you going to show what a corrupt organisation you really are. — Blue cladding (@EFC26PJ) December 10, 2017

Two game ban coming up for zaha there #dive — David kane (@thevodaone) December 9, 2017

Zaha's embellishment persuaded the referee to give Palace a penalty, in which Luka Milivojević converted. Everton have now called upon the FA to charge Zaha with the same fate as they bestowed onto Niasse.





There is no smoke without fire, which means the FA will have to react to the precedence that they set with Niasse's two-game ban. They'll have to make their decision before the mid-week round of games, where Crystal Palace host Watford on Tuesday evening.