Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Flirts With Trouble After Appearing to Use Phone While Driving

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has risked getting into a spot of bother by appearing to record himself with his mobile phone whilst driving.

As reported by the Sun, the £52m purchase from Lyon uploaded a video to his Instagram story of himself singing along to music on Friday on what appears to be a motorway.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The footage appears to show Lacazette to be in the front of the vehicle, with the Sun speculating that he may have been in the driver's seat but inverted the camera, or he might have been driving a left-hand drive imported car.

It could be that the Frenchman is in line for a slap on the wrist if it's looked into further - earlier this year in the UK a new law came into effect which will see drivers given six points and a £200 found if caught using a mobile device whilst at the wheel.

The 26-year-old has made a steady start to life in England since his summer move from Ligue 1 - so far he has hit eight goals in 17 appearances and is anticipated to improve as the season goes on and he fully adapts to the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters