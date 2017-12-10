Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Flirts With Trouble After Appearing to Use Phone While Driving

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has risked getting into a spot of bother by appearing to record himself with his mobile phone whilst driving.

As reported by the Sun, the £52m purchase from Lyon uploaded a video to his Instagram story of himself singing along to music on Friday on what appears to be a motorway.

The footage appears to show Lacazette to be in the front of the vehicle, with the Sun speculating that he may have been in the driver's seat but inverted the camera, or he might have been driving a left-hand drive imported car.

It could be that the Frenchman is in line for a slap on the wrist if it's looked into further - earlier this year in the UK a new law came into effect which will see drivers given six points and a £200 found if caught using a mobile device whilst at the wheel.

The 26-year-old has made a steady start to life in England since his summer move from Ligue 1 - so far he has hit eight goals in 17 appearances and is anticipated to improve as the season goes on and he fully adapts to the Premier League.