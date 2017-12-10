Barcelona Starlet Admits He Could Return to AC Milan at the End of the Season

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

It was at a team dinner - organised by Lionel Messi - where winger Gerard Deulofeu told teammates that he would be leaving Barcelona at the end of this season, which was reported by Don Balon (via The Express).  

Deulofeu's career at Barcelona looks to be a short-lived one as the Spaniard comes to grips with his peripheral role at the club.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

So far this season 23-year-old has only clocked 494 minutes across the span of nine La Liga games, posting just one goal and accompanied with two assists. These are stats that read grimly for the winger who had his breakout season the year prior with AC Milan.

At the Italian club he scored four times in 17 appearances, which triggered a call up to the Spain national team.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Now with resignation of being overlooked, Deulofeu has eyes of returning to the Rossoneri, where his skills were much appreciated. With Ousmane Dembele's lengthy injury at the club it should've presented the opportunity for Deulofeu to experience more playing time, though it has had the adverse effect.

Added to the cauldron of uncertainty, the speculation of Barcelona returning in January to sign summer-long transfer target Philippe Coutinho, Deulofeu could well find his already rationed minutes diminished again.

Given that it is a World Cup year, Deulofeu will want more assurance of game time to strengthen his chances of a place in the Spanish squad, something that won't be achieved sitting on the Barcelona bench. 

Thus, a return to the place where his football saw fruitful endeavours, at Milan, is possible.

