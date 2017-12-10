Bournemouth Stiker Jermain Defoe Has Cheeky Dig at Roy Hodgson for Leaving Him Out of World Cup

By 90Min
December 10, 2017

AFC Bournemouth Striker Jermain Defoe levelled a not-so subtle dig at former England manager Roy Hodgson in an interview with BBC Sport, after netting a brace in the compelling draw with Hodgson's Palace.

Defoe has had a difficult to start to life on the south coast, with only one goal for the cherries before Saturday's clash with Palace, but his efforts were finally rewarded with a double at Selhurst Park to secure a point for his side. 

After the game, Defoe was conducting an interview with BBC Sport, when his former international gaffer walked past, and acknowledged his performance by saying: "Still scoring them," to which Defoe initially replied: "Yeh, trying!"

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, when interviewer Kris Temple remarked on Hodgson's congratulatory comments, Defoe amusingly declared: "Still left me out of the World Cup though, didn't he!"

Despite being in the squad for the majority of England's World Cup 2014 qualification campaign, Defoe was notoriously left out of Hodgson's tournament side that departed Brazil in shambles after a winless group stage.

The incumbent Crystal Palace manager also resisted cries to call up Defoe for his squad to tackle the Euros in 2016, which infamously ended in a similarly humiliating fashion.

When asked about his chances for next summer's World Cup in Russia, Defoe remained positive, saying: "I spoke to Gareth and he said get yourself back fit and scoring goals, and the door's always open.

"It's based on merit, I know I've got to be playing games and I believe once I get a run of games, I know I'll score goals.

"If I go to the World Cup it will obviously be my last one so it will be special, but there's still a long way to go and we'll see how it goes."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters