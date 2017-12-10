Bournemouth Stiker Jermain Defoe Has Cheeky Dig at Roy Hodgson for Leaving Him Out of World Cup

AFC Bournemouth Striker Jermain Defoe levelled a not-so subtle dig at former England manager Roy Hodgson in an interview with BBC Sport, after netting a brace in the compelling draw with Hodgson's Palace.

Defoe has had a difficult to start to life on the south coast, with only one goal for the cherries before Saturday's clash with Palace, but his efforts were finally rewarded with a double at Selhurst Park to secure a point for his side.

After the game, Defoe was conducting an interview with BBC Sport, when his former international gaffer walked past, and acknowledged his performance by saying: "Still scoring them," to which Defoe initially replied: "Yeh, trying!"

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

However, when interviewer Kris Temple remarked on Hodgson's congratulatory comments, Defoe amusingly declared: "Still left me out of the World Cup though, didn't he!"

Despite being in the squad for the majority of England's World Cup 2014 qualification campaign, Defoe was notoriously left out of Hodgson's tournament side that departed Brazil in shambles after a winless group stage.

Roy Hodgson walks past @IAmJermainDefoe in the tunnel during my interview, taps him and says “Still scoring them!”....



After a slight pause, @IAmJermainDefoe replies: “Still left me out of the World Cup though didn’t he!” #afcb 🍒 — Kris Temple (@kristemple) December 9, 2017

The incumbent Crystal Palace manager also resisted cries to call up Defoe for his squad to tackle the Euros in 2016, which infamously ended in a similarly humiliating fashion.

When asked about his chances for next summer's World Cup in Russia, Defoe remained positive, saying: "I spoke to Gareth and he said get yourself back fit and scoring goals, and the door's always open.

"It's based on merit, I know I've got to be playing games and I believe once I get a run of games, I know I'll score goals.

"If I go to the World Cup it will obviously be my last one so it will be special, but there's still a long way to go and we'll see how it goes."

